The public is invited to a construction open house regarding the upcoming U.S. Highway 212 J-turn projects in Glencoe.
The open house is 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at the Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St. E. There will not be a formal presentation and people are invited to stop by any time during open house hours.
Minnesota Department of Transportation staff and the contractor will be available to answer questions about the construction, including the timeline and detours. McLeod County representatives will also be available to answer questions about the McLeod County Road 1 resurfacing project.
An in-depth virtual open house is available on the MnDOT website at tinyurl.com/jturnglencoe
MnDOT received safety funding from the Highway Safety Improvement Program to build a reduced conflict intersection at U.S. Highway 212 and State Highway 22/Chandler Avenue. This safety improvement, commonly referred to as a J-turn, was recommended following the Glencoe Transportation Study.
A J-turn will also be constructed at the intersection of Highway 212 and County Road 1, along with a permanent snow fence to reduce drifting and blowing snow. The project includes improvements for pedestrians with the installation of medians and sidewalk. This J-turn is designed to have wider lanes (21 feet edge to edge) than a traditional J-turn to accommodate vehicles of all sizes, including large trucks, emergency vehicles and agricultural equipment.
The Chandler Avenue and County Road 1 entrances to Highway 212 will be closed during construction and require detours. Chandler Avenue traffic will be detoured to 10th Street and Morningside Drive. County Road 1 traffic will be detoured to Morningside Drive and County Roads 3 and 33.
R & R Excavating is the contractor for the project, which will cost $2.4 million. Construction is scheduled to begin May 9 and be completed in late July.