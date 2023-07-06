Construction of a roundabout on State Highway 7 near Lester Prairie begins Monday, July 17.
The $3.7 million project involves building a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 7 and County Road 1, and includes the addition of sidewalks and a multiuse trail on all sides of the roundabout.
Minnesota Department of Transportation is working in partnership with McLeod County on the project, which is expected to be completed by early October. Start and end dates are both dependent on the weather.
Travelers in the area will encounter a detour of Highway 7 throughout the project’s duration and there will be separate detours for vehicle and semi traffic.
Several safety enhancements are planned as part of the vehicle detour route in Lester Prairie. The enhancements are temporary and will be removed once the project is complete and the detour is removed.
MnDOT said the project aims to improve traffic flow and enhance safety for drivers and pedestrians. The roundabout will slow vehicle speeds and lower the risk of serious and fatal crashes. Mathiowetz Construction is the contractor.
