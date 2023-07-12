The Brendon Maness Photo Exhibit opens Saturday, July 29, at Dassel History Center, 901 First St. N. Maness, who resides in Burnsville, enjoys photographing history, which includes old buildings, vehicles and objects. He noted that even scenery is part of history. His exhibit will be on Level 2.
The Haapala Seed Corn tower building, located next to the History Center, was of interest to Maness. He has photographed all the interior floors of the building, both with still photos and videos, as well as the exterior. Paul Johnson has prepared a video of Maness’ Haapala photography.