Hannah Kruse of Hutchinson participated in Concordia University Nebraska's recent performance of "Twelfth Night."
The play follows twins Viola and Sebastian, who were separated in a shipwreck. Each thinks the other has drowned. While Viola is stranded in Illyria, she chooses to disguise herself as a man, Cesario. Eventually, Sebastian, who is still alive, ends up in Illyria, while Viola is still dressed as Cesario. Multiple cases of mistaken identity and various love entanglements are carried throughout this comedy.
Kruse, a freshman, serves as the sound operator for the show.
This was Concordia's first full-length Shakespearean play since 2013. With a plot that is complex as this one, Bryan Moore, director of Concordia's theater program, knew that he would have his hands full. But he felt it was a worthy undertaking.
"This summer, I rediscovered how Shakespeare's plays could be applicable and engaging to our current audiences and situations," said Moore.
The play succeeded in that regard. While acting as your sibling is not completely common, life is full of confusing love situations, mixed signals and uncomfortable situations.
The actors made that reality accessible by appropriate vocal inflection and a deep understanding of the roles, and clever, occasionally boisterous physical comedy. Moore acknowledged this.
"Shakespeare's language and storylines can take more effort to follow and understand," Moore said. "The students learned the importance of taking more time to understand what was being said and how it should be presented, so we can share the story as clearly as possible to our audience."
There was also significant thought put into the placement of the characters. "Shakespeare doesn't have any stage directions, except for 'enter' and 'exit' so in the scenes where people are fighting each other, or running around and hiding behind things, that's all stuff we came up with as the cast and crew," said junior Chloe Brown, who was stage manager of the production.
"Overall, it was an excellent collaboration of the cast and crew," said Moore.