Hannah Kruse of Hutchinson participated in Concordia University Nebraska's recent performance of "Twelfth Night."

The play follows twins Viola and Sebastian, who were separated in a shipwreck. Each thinks the other has drowned. While Viola is stranded in Illyria, she chooses to disguise herself as a man, Cesario. Eventually, Sebastian, who is still alive, ends up in Illyria, while Viola is still dressed as Cesario. Multiple cases of mistaken identity and various love entanglements are carried throughout this comedy.

