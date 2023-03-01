A Hutchinson man was sentenced to 22 months in prison Feb. 8 following a guilty plea in Renville County District Court for felony criminal vehicular operation.
Nicholas Anthony Cassens, 40, was determined to have been under the influence of drugs when the vehicle he was driving hit another vehicle, injuring two people, in December 20202.
Judge Keith Helgeson also ordered Cassens to pay more than $5,000 in restitution to the injured couple. The male driver suffered knee, ankle and foot injuries, and the adult female passenger suffered knee injuries that required physical therapy, according to the criminal complaint. The two adults and two children in the vehicle all were transported to the hospital after the crash.
Minnesota law requires convicted offenders to serve two-thirds of their sentence in custody with the remaining time on supervised release. According to the Department of Corrections website, Cassens — who received credit for 168 days already served — is expected to be released Nov. 13 from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud.
Cassens pleaded guilty to the single charge on April 26. As part of a plea agreement, other charges in the case were dismissed, including a second felony count and two gross misdemeanor counts of criminal vehicular operation and misdemeanor driving while impaired.
Two charges of felony first-degree damage to property had been dismissed by the prosecutor a year ago.