The name of a Hutchinson man who drowned Monday at a youth camp near Brainerd.
Alan Garcia, 30, was pulled from the water at North Star Camp, where he was attending a retreat with a group of students. Garcia was a staff member at Maplewood Academy in Hutchinson.
According to a report from the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to the camp at approximately 1:30 p.m. Monday after receiving a report that a staff member with a group of students had gone under water.
When they arrived, deputies learned a student who was with the group was able to retrieve Garcia and attempted to administer lifesaving measures. Garcia was transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd where he was pronounced dead.