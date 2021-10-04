Hutchinson Middle School was in a medical emergency lockdown Monday morning at around 7:45-7:50 a.m. What does that mean?
Hutchinson Public Schools Superintendent Daron VanderHeiden said a staff member had a medical issue and was to being taken by an ambulance. As a result, the building was locked down so students wouldn't end up viewing the event. An email was sent to parents notifying them of the event.
"Whenever we have an ambulance show up or a police car, people get nervous, that's why we sent out word," VanderHeiden said.