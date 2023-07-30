Hutchinson High School student Dylin Kunkel is among students from across the state participating in All-State band camps this week at Concordia College in Moorhead.

The camps for All-State Band, Jazz Band and Orchestra, culminate in concerts Saturday at Memorial Auditorium on the Concordia College campus. The free concerts also will be livestreamed at https://mmea.org/all-state-concert-digital-program/. Concert Band, Symphonic Band and Jazz band concert starts at 10 a.m., while the Orchestra concert will be at 1 p.m.

