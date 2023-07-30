Hutchinson High School student Dylin Kunkel is among students from across the state participating in All-State band camps this week at Concordia College in Moorhead.
The camps for All-State Band, Jazz Band and Orchestra, culminate in concerts Saturday at Memorial Auditorium on the Concordia College campus. The free concerts also will be livestreamed at https://mmea.org/all-state-concert-digital-program/. Concert Band, Symphonic Band and Jazz band concert starts at 10 a.m., while the Orchestra concert will be at 1 p.m.
Kunkel, who plays French horn, will participate with the Symphonic Band. Other area musicians who will participate include:
Samuel Gedde of Dassel-Cokato, trumpet, Symphonic Band; Soren Bortnem, Dassel-Cokato, violin; and Arik DeSmith, Litchfield, bass trombone, Orchestra.
The camps All-State camps are sponsored by the Minnesota Music Educators Association, considered the top program of its kind across the country, developing high school musicians and school music programs.
Students audition for an All-State spot in March. Judges evaluate students on their overall musicianship and technique. Those who are selected then spend nearly a week on campus learning from world-class conductors. Concordia’s music faculty, professional musicians and educators from across Minnesota will also serve as section coaches.
“Minnesota’s All-State camp is one-of-a-kind nationally with a week of intense musicianship development,” said Jerri Neddermeyer, MMEA’s executive director. “MMEA believes that the experience these students receive will certainly inspire growth as individuals, but additionally, they will bring leadership and musicianship expertise back to their home ensembles — improving the state-wide music education environment.”
The All-State campers will perform together again in February during MMEA’s Midwinter Convention at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis. They will be joined by singers in the All-State Choir, whose camps is held at St. John's University in Collegeville.