As other Hutchinson School District buildings have been updated due to renovations and major construction projects, Hutchinson Middle School — once the district's newest building — fell behind when it came to its heating, ventilation and air conditioning.
The building still has its old pneumatic control system, which was original to it upon construction 32 years ago. At the time it was the most advanced option, according to Brian Mohr, director of buildings, grounds and transportation for the district. But the option was still dated. Since then, the system has started to grow less efficient and require maintenance. The rubber airlines used in the system are deteriorating.
"It's almost impossible to find parts for these anymore," Mohr said. "And it's even more difficult to find technicians who know how to work with pneumatic controls."
He is proposing the building change to a digital control system similar to the other buildings in the district. Park Elementary is also making this change with ongoing construction. Money to pay for the project had been budgeted, but last summer the school received approval to use ESSER III COVID-19 relief funds.
Bids for the work will be collected and brought to the School Board next month to consider.