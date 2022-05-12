Have you ever thought about running for office? Want to be the next mayor or city council member? Or maybe you are just interested in the day-to-day life of an elected official in Hutchinson? If that describes you, City Administrator Matt Jaunich has a program you might be interested in.
In an effort to spark more interest from the community in the offices of mayor and city council, the city will host a program from 6-8 p.m. Monday, May 23, in the Council Chambers at City Center.
“The program is really meant to provide an introduction to elected life for anyone in the community who may be interested,” Jaunich said. "You don’t have to be interested in running for office to attend the program. Maybe you just want to know more about what goes on behind the scenes in the life as the mayor or a council member. This program is really meant for anyone who is interested in elected life at the local level”.
Jaunich said the program will touch on items like the roles and responsibilities of the mayor and city council; life as an elected official; rules and regulations; dos and don’ts; myths and misconceptions; along with a question and answer session. Information will also be available on how to register for an elected office, which is set to open May 17. Anyone interested in attending the program should register in advance by contacting the City Administrator’s office at (320) 234-4241 or by email at mjaunich@hutchinsonmn.gov.