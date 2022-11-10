Renville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash Nov. 5 that was reported by an Apple iPhone crash detection system.
The call came in at approximately 11:46 p.m. Nov. 4, reporting a significant crash at 810th Avenue and 490th Street, about two miles northeast of Hector in Hector Township.
Officers located an overturned vehicle in a field near the intersection with three individuals still inside. All of them were eventually able to get out of the vehicle on their own and were uninjured, according to a report from the Renville County Sheriff’s Office.
An investigation revealed that the vehicle, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling east on 810th Avenue, approaching 490th Street when the driver, Nicholas K. Revier, 24, of Olivia lost control. The vehicle entered the ditch in the northeast quadrant of the intersection where it struck a street sign and overturned. The vehicle was a total loss.
Alcohol consumption is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff’s report, but seatbelts and airbags were credited with sparing significant injury to the vehicle’s occupants.
Assisting agencies at the scene included the Hector Police Department, Buffalo Lake Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol. The Renville County Sheriff’s office is continuing its investigation of the crash.