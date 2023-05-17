Hutchinson resident Kylee Beilke has been named as the recipient of an academic scholarship from Havenpark Communities.
The operator and developer of manufactured home communities awarded academic scholarships to 38 residents from communities across the nation. The students, from 20 different Havenpark communities, will receive up to $10,000 annually to cover college, university, trade, and vocational school expenses.
“We are incredibly proud of the Education Success Program, now in its third year, which provides students who live in our communities with encouragement, support, and resources to succeed in their journey to certificate or degree attainment,” said J. Anthony Antonelli, chairman and co-founder of Havenpark Communities.
Havenpark has pledged at least $500,000 annually to its Education Success Program, which includes scholarships, mentoring, and other initiatives to increase education access and opportunity for residents. It started in 2021 with two awards. Scholarship winners include current college students and high school seniors. Scholarships may be renewed for three additional years or until a bachelor’s degree is earned.