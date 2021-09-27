The deadline for the Minnesota Main Street COVID Relief Grants Program is Wednesday, Sept. 29. The application portal closes that day at 11:59 p.m.
The program offers $64.2 million for Minnesotan-owned and operated businesses that can demonstrate financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Businesses that are majority-owned by military veterans, women, and Black, Indigenous, and people of color individuals; employ six people or fewer; and/or did not receive previous assistance from other state relief programs will be prioritized in the selection process," Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove said in an email. "Funding will be distributed in a 50/50 split between businesses located in the Twin Cities metro area and in Greater Minnesota."
Selected, qualifying applicants will receive between $10,000 and $25,000 based on the number of full-time equivalent employees on staff. Eligible businesses must operate in Minnesot and be majority owned by a resident of Minnesota. More information can be found at tinyurl.com/mainstreetgrant. Previous information sessions can be found at on the Minnesota DEED YouTube channel, deedminnesota.
Questions can be directed to MSCRG.DEED@state.mn.us.
— Jeremy Jones