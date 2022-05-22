Rain damage on May 11-12 led to a declaration of a state of emergency in McLeod County this past week.
The McLeod County Board approved a resolution to make the declaration in order to be eligible for funds from a state disaster declaration.
"It's one of our tools in the toolbox," said McLeod County Board Chair Doug Krueger.
McLeod County Emergency Management reported this past week $90,000 in damage from Bergen Township, Winsted Township and Hassan Valley Township with more jurisdictions yet to report. Public infrastructure damage must top $75,380 to be eligible for funds.
— Jeremy Jones