Minnesota Department of Agriculture has begun accepting applications for the Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation Livestock Investment Grant. The annual grant opportunity is open to Minnesota livestock farmers and ranchers looking to improve their operations, supporting long-term development in Minnesota’s $8 billion livestock industry.

MDA anticipates awarding approximately $1.5 million in fiscal year 2024 for Livestock Investment Grants using a competitive review process. Grant funds are available for equipment purchases and physical improvements used to help start, improve or expand livestock operations in Minnesota. Reimbursable investments include but are not limited to buildings or facilities for producing livestock, watering systems, fencing, feed equipment, and waste management equipment used for raising livestock.

