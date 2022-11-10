The 33rd Annual Meeker County Toy Drive is underway at Center Bank in Litchfield.
The toy drive is in association with United Community Action Partnership. All donations given stay in Meeker County to benefit Meeker County children. The toy drive concludes Dec. 15.
Over the past 32 years, 16,481 Meeker County children have received Christmas as a result of the toy drive. Center Bank offered thanks to all who have donated to make the drive so successful.
Toys and gifts should be for children ranging from infant to 16 years of age and must be new and unwrapped. Suggestions for toys would be: rattles, books, board games, coloring books, basketballs, baseball gloves and balls, trikes, footballs, wagons, tractors, Barbies, sleeping bags, tents, purses, backpacks, bikes, baby toys, curling irons, soccer balls, makeup etc. No donation is too small. Monetary donations are also welcome and should be marked Holiday Project. Center Bank will match up to $1,000 of the value of toys and money received.
Contributions can be dropped off at Center Bank from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The bank is located at 301 Ramsey Ave. N.
Toys will be distributed to Meeker County families through United Community Action Partnership. Families are referred by churches, schools and various government agencies or they may sign up themselves.