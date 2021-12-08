The Minnesota Department of Transportation is once again inviting the public to name another round of eight snowplows — one for each MnDOT district in the state.
MnDOT seeks witty, unique or "punny" snowplow name ideas. Submissions can be made online at dot.state.mn.us/nameasnowplow through Wednesday, Dec. 15.
This year’s contest includes a few basic rules:
- Each person may submit up to three names.
- Each submission is limited to a maximum of 30 characters.
- Previous winning names will not be considered.
- Politically inspired names (including phrases, slogans or plays on politicians’ names) or names including profanity or inappropriate language will be excluded.
MnDOT staff will review all name submissions, select some of the best names and invite the public to vote on their favorites in January 2022. The eight names that get the most votes will then make their way onto a snowplow in each district.