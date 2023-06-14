Do you enjoy learning about the natural world? If so, you might want to consider becoming a Minnesota Master Naturalist volunteer.
The Minnesota Master Naturalist program will offer Minnesota Master Naturalist Volunteer training beginning July 13, with both morning and evening classes.
Master Naturalist volunteers complete a 40-hour hands-on course with expert instructors and fellow learners – studying natural history, environmental interpretation and conservation stewardship. Final certification comes with the completion of 40 hours of volunteer service.
The program offers three courses that correspond to Minnesota’s three major ecosystems – "Big Woods, Big Rivers," ‘"Prairies and Potholes" and "North Woods, Great Lakes."
The class will cover the natural and cultural history of the Prairies and Potholes Region. Instructors provide an in-depth overview of the prairie ecosystem. Through the class, participants will develop their ability to observe nature and will learn tools to improve these skills. In addition, participants will improve their communication skills by sharing knowledge with other participants and working on a group project.
The classes will be Thursdays from July 13 to Sept. 21. Students can choose the morning class that runs 9:30-11 a.m. or the evening class which runs 6-8:30 p.m. Classes include one required field trip day, Sept. 8 or 9 at Lac qui Parle Area.