Precinct map

This map provided in a city of Hutchinson press release shows Hutchinson’s three voting precincts and their voting locations.

 Submitted map

Many voters in Hutchinson this past year found themselves lining up at a new polling place, as the city’s one destination was split into three. Moving forward, that change appears to be locked in.

At its final meeting of 2022, Hutchinson City Council approved polling locations for 2023. As a result, each precinct will continue to have its own place for residents to vote.

Tags