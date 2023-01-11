Many voters in Hutchinson this past year found themselves lining up at a new polling place, as the city’s one destination was split into three. Moving forward, that change appears to be locked in.
At its final meeting of 2022, Hutchinson City Council approved polling locations for 2023. As a result, each precinct will continue to have its own place for residents to vote.
Hutchinson Precinct 1, which covers the portion of the city east of State Highway 15, will vote at Ridgewater College, 2 Century Ave. S.E.
Precinct 2, which covers everywhere north of the Crow River and west of State Highway 15, but also some portions of the city west of downtown and south of the Crow River, votes at Days Inn, 1000 Highway 7 W.
Precinct 3, which covers southwest Hutchinson, west of State Highway 15 and south of the Crow River, save for a portion of the city near downtown, votes at the Recreation Center, 900 Harrington St.