The City of Hutchinson invites the public to review and comment on the Environmental Assessment Worksheet (EAW) regarding the proposed Otter and Campbell Lake Restoration project. The project is proposing to restore the 650-acre Otter and Campbell Lakes and portions of the South Fork Crow River. This restoration will include sediment trapping, stream bank and wetland restoration in contributing watersheds, native lakeshore buffer, habitat improvements, forebay construction, removal of sediment accumulated in the lakes, and recreational and accessibility improvements.
Copies of the EAW, which document the purpose and need for the project, along with the anticipated social, economic, and environmental impacts, are available for public comment beginning May 3, 2022 and can be accessed at the city’s website: https://hutchinsonmn.gov/.
Written comments will be accepted through June 2, 2022. Comments should be submitted in writing to John Paulson, jpaulson@hutchinsonmn.gov , 111 Hassan Street SE, Hutchinson, MN 55350. For more information, please call the city at (320)234-5682.