A special meeting of the Hutchinson City Council was called Dec. 21 regarding a time sensitive matter in the construction of the new Hutchinson Police Facility at the former Econofoods site.
On the agenda were three change orders related to the site's soil where black dirt had been found.
"That needs to get taken out and put in with more engineered soils," said City Administrator Matt Jaunich.
With winter setting in, the work was considered time sensitive in order to keep the project on track. Approved by the City Council were three orders relating to the work, which accounted for export and import of soils, labor, equipment and soil placement. All told, the work and materials called for an anticipated $259,639 of additional costs.
— Jeremy Jones