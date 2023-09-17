A Hutchinson man was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly assaulting a police officer at Walmart.
A Hutchinson man was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly assaulting a police officer at Walmart.
According to a news release from Hutchinson Police Chief Tom Gifferson, police responded to report of a shoplifter at 4:08 p.m. Friday at Walmart.
The officer encountered the 30-year-old suspect in the store vestibule. While attempting to place the suspect under arrest, the man struck the officer in the head multiple times, the release said. The suspect then fled the scene. He was arrested a short time later.
The officer was transported by ambulance to Hutchinson Health to be treated for his injuries and was later released. In the news release, Gifferson said that “contrary to social media reports, the officer was not stabbed.”
Hutchinson Police Department and McLeod County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.