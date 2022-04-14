American Legion Auxiliary members of Hutchinson Unit 96 will wear red memorial poppies on Memorial Day weekend as a sign of their appreciation for the sacrifices made by members of the armed forces.
The American Legion Auxiliary is asking every American to wear a poppy in observance of Memorial Day, May 30. The poppy honors those who willingly served our the nation and also honors the hospitalized and disabled veterans who make the handcrafted flowers.
Poppy Day volunteers will be offering poppies for a donation May 12-14, designated as Poppy Days in Hutchinson.