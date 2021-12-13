A Paynesville man with two children in his car was arrested south of Dassel Sunday following a pursuit from Meeker County sheriff’s deputies.
At 8:03 p.m. Sunday, the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible drunk driver southbound on State Highway 15, heading toward Dassel. A sheriff’s deputy found the vehicle within 10 minutes. When a traffic stop was initiated, the driver fled and was pursued south along Highway 15. It was stopped 2 miles south of Dassel without further incident.
According to the sheriff’s office, the driver, Luke Holmgren, 31, of Paynesville, was found to be intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of 0.19, twice the legal limit when driving. There were two children in the vehicle with Holmgren, and he was found to have a loaded handgun.
Holmgren was arrested and booked in Meeker County Jail. He faces potential charges of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol, carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol, having an open bottle in a moving vehicle, and child endangerment.