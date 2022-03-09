Greenway camp

Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway greets campers during the Chad Greenway Day to REACH football camp in Hutchinson last summer. The camp is back for its 15th year this July, and registration is open.

 Staff photo by Stephen Wiblemo

Registration for Chad Greenway’s Day to Reach football camp is open.

The upcoming camp, which is for students going into third through ninth grade, is July 29. In a press release, REACH Program Director Chad Harlander described the camp as a celebration of the last 15 years. He said the Greenway family has supported the REACH program for that time and helped children and families.

“This camp was designed to be a character builder for our youth with each year embracing a theme. Last year (was) the theme of hope where we brought 300-plus campers all together to support a fifth-grade boy who has been waiting for a heart transplant and surprised him and his family with a contribution,” Harlander said. “This year’s theme will be family. More than ever, we need to teach our children the message of ‘We are all in this together, we are a family’ to help and support each other.”

Registration can be found online at tinyurl.com/reachfootball. The camp invites youth to join former Minnesota Viking Chad Greenway and the Hutchinson REACH Program for a team-building experience.

Registration is limited to 300 students. All campers must sign a COVID-19 waiver to participate. For more information, call Harlander at 320-582-0775 or email chad.harlander@isd423.org.

