Registration for Chad Greenway’s Day to Reach football camp is open.
The upcoming camp, which is for students going into third through ninth grade, is July 29. In a press release, REACH Program Director Chad Harlander described the camp as a celebration of the last 15 years. He said the Greenway family has supported the REACH program for that time and helped children and families.
“This camp was designed to be a character builder for our youth with each year embracing a theme. Last year (was) the theme of hope where we brought 300-plus campers all together to support a fifth-grade boy who has been waiting for a heart transplant and surprised him and his family with a contribution,” Harlander said. “This year’s theme will be family. More than ever, we need to teach our children the message of ‘We are all in this together, we are a family’ to help and support each other.”
Registration can be found online at tinyurl.com/reachfootball. The camp invites youth to join former Minnesota Viking Chad Greenway and the Hutchinson REACH Program for a team-building experience.
Registration is limited to 300 students. All campers must sign a COVID-19 waiver to participate. For more information, call Harlander at 320-582-0775 or email chad.harlander@isd423.org.