Ridgewater College’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will play host to a pair of virtual events in coming weeks, one highlighting Black History Month and another on healthy relationships.

In honor of Black History Month, Dr. Karlos K. Hill, an expert on racism and race relations, will appear virtually 11 a.m. to noon Thursday to give a presentation about “Celebrating Black Wall Street and Remembering the Tulsa Massacre.”

Tags