Ridgewater College’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will play host to a pair of virtual events in coming weeks, one highlighting Black History Month and another on healthy relationships.
In honor of Black History Month, Dr. Karlos K. Hill, an expert on racism and race relations, will appear virtually 11 a.m. to noon Thursday to give a presentation about “Celebrating Black Wall Street and Remembering the Tulsa Massacre.”
Hill is an associate professor of African and African-American Studies at the University of Oklahoma and founding director of his university’s African and African-American Studies Distinguished Lecture Series. He will share insights and help participants understand the rise of the Greenwood District, discuss what is now known as Black Wall Street, and build awareness of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
This event is sponsored by 10 partnering Minnesota State colleges including Ridgewater College.
Register in advance at Tinyurl.com/DrHillRidgewater. The webinar link to join the event will be included with the registration confirmation email.
The second webinar is planned for 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 16.
Marissa Cohen will speak about “Relationships and Red Flags.” Cohen is an activist, survivor and best-selling author. Some of her books include “Healing from Emotional Abuse,” “Breaking through the Silence: Bullet Journal,” and “The Ruhe Approach: Healing from Abuse.” Cohen will share her knowledge and expertise on healthy versus unhealthy relationships, red flags to look for, and techniques to help stay safe.
No registration is required for this event. Interested participants can simply join the Zoom event at tiny.cc/rc-relationships.
More information about Ridgewater’s Diversity, Equity and Includsion efforts is available at ridgewater.edu/dei.