Rowan Jordahl of Hutchinson has been chosen to become a member of the National Society of High School Scholars.
“On behalf of NSHSS and our co-founder Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion and commitment that Rowan has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” NSHSS co-founder and President James W. Lewis said in a news release. “Rowan is now a member of a unique community of scholars — a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”