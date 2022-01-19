With demolition on Park Elementary's northern 1956 wing to begin this summer, the school must abate asbestos before the work can begin.
The Hutchinson School Board approved a motion allowing Brian Mohr, director of buildings, grounds and transportation, to seek bids for the work. He said the abatement was not bid with the rest of the project because it is the school's responsibility, and not that of the construction management firm or the architect. Furthermore, those projects were bid at a time to best align with prices and material delivery. If a bid is approved, abatement will begin as soon as students, teachers, materials and furniture are out of the wing.
"It's pretty much the same process we did with the high school," Mohr said.
He told board members there had been asbestos in portions of the rest of the building, which will not be demolished. Those portions have largely been abated.
"Interestingly, when Park Elementary was built, it was prior to a lot of use of asbestos materials," Mohr said.
The building was constructed in 1938.
The School Board is expected to review bids next month.