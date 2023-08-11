University of Minnesota Extension educators in Wright, McLeod and Meeker counties will be offer a Small Farms Start Up School this fall. The program consists of a six-week course that runs 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays from Sept. 13 to Oct. 18. There will also be three Saturday farm tours on Sept. 23, Oct. 14 and Oct. 21.
Classes will be centrally located in Wright, McLeod and Meeker counties. The Dassel History Center & Ergot Museum in Dassel has been reserved as the primary location, which is subject to change to reduce driving time for participants.
The Small Farm Startup School is for small-scale landowners or renters who are interested in learning how to use their land to produce a product related to fruit and vegetables, row crops, livestock and/or related to agritourism. The goal of the course is to help new and beginning farmers on their journey to becoming successful.
While acknowledging that no two farms look alike, educators said they will tailor the course to meet the needs of the agricultural spectrum in the tri-county area.Topics covered will include goal setting, county-based agricultural resources, agritourism, soil management, fruit and vegetable crop production, food regulations, livestock production, biosecurity and more.
Class participants will be able to learn about all aspects of being a landowner and how to use the land for agricultural purposes. Over the six weeks, participants will also develop an agricultural plan that they could take to a loan office.
The course aims to give a good foundation of knowledge, connect participants to county-based resources, and provide examples of successful area farms to help participants make the decision of what to do with their land, Extension said in a news release.
Past participants have said: “The Small Farm Startup School has been one of my educational highlights as a longtime student at the University of Minnesota.” “My husband and I attended the Extensions Small Farm Startup School last year. We were urban growers before moving to Buffalo and now have established a vegetable farm. We learned so much! The information shared through the classes and presenters would be difficult to gather on one’s own. We found the farm visits particularly inspiring.”
The registration fee is $249 for up to two people per farm. Due to scholarship investments, the registration fee for Wright, McLeod, and Meeker County residents is $199. Registration includes participation for two participants (farm team), dinner for all six weeks, handouts and publications, farm tours, and a farm visit from your local Extension Educators.
If you have any questions about the course or would like to learn more, please contact Taylor Herbert at therbert@umn.edu or (612) 394-5229, Emily Hansen at hans6005@umn.edu or (612) 394-6302, or Karen Johnson at ande9495@umn.edu or (320) 484-4303.