University of Minnesota Extension educators in Wright, McLeod and Meeker counties will be offer a Small Farms Start Up School this fall. The program consists of a six-week course that runs 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays from Sept. 13 to Oct. 18. There will also be three Saturday farm tours on Sept. 23, Oct. 14 and Oct. 21.

Classes will be centrally located in Wright, McLeod and Meeker counties. The Dassel History Center & Ergot Museum in Dassel has been reserved as the primary location, which is subject to change to reduce driving time for participants.

