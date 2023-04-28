Pastor Shahram Hadian will speak about "One World Religion Rising" at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 16, at Riverside Assembly Church, 20924 State Highway 7, Hutchinson.
Hadian will talk about the one world religion of Revelation 13, 16 and 17 and the increase in persecution of true Christians, the need for a Godly revival, the outline of God's order for battle, and building alternative systems for education, health freedom, food supply, and much more. A free will offering will be accepted. More information is available at tilministry.com.