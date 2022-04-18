The McLeod County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers and Hutchinson Garden Club will have their annual Spring Plant Sale Saturday, May 14. The sale will begin at 9 a.m. and run until most of the plants are gone at the Horticulture Building on the McLeod County Fairgrounds in Hutchinson. The plant sale will include annuals, perennials, bulbs, vegetable plants, and house plants with select items from Holasek Flower Power Garden Center, Loon Organics and Creekside Soils.
To view the Spring Plant Sale flyer, please visit z.umn.edu/McLeodPlantSale22. Contact Karen Johnson, Extension educator at the McLeod County Extension office at 320-484-4303 or ande9495@umn.edu with questions.