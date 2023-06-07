Minnesota dairy farmers are encouraged to apply for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Dairy Business Planning Grant, which has recently launched a revamped application process.

This grant can be used to help cover the costs of hiring a qualified, independent third party to create a business plan for dairy operations. Dairy producers have used grant funds to evaluate the feasibility of expanding an operation, plan environmental upgrades, create strategies to transfer the operation to a family member or other new owner, and other business activities. The grant cannot cover any capital purchases.

