Meals will be provided to all children without charge or discrimination during the Hutchinson Public Schools Summer Food Service Program.
Food will be provided, on a first come, first serve basis at the following locations:
- Rotary Park: 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., June 8-Aug. 17, Monday-Thursday, 760 School Rd. NW, Hutchinson. No Meals will be served June 29th, July 4-8, or Aug. 8-10.
- Hutchinson High School: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., June 8-June 30th, Monday-Thursday, 1200 Roberts Rd., Hutchinson.
- West Elementary School: 8:15 a.m. - 9:15 am for breakfast, Monday-Thursday, June 13-July 28; and 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. for lunch, June 13-Aug.17, Monday-Friday, 1365 South Grade Road, Hutchinson. No Meals will be served the week of July 4-8 or August 8-10.
- Hutchinson Middle School: 11 a,m,-12 p,m,, Monday-Thursdays, July 11-28, 1365 South Grade Rd. S.W., Hutchinson.
In case of inclement weather meals will only be served at West Elementary, Hutchinson Middle School, Hutchinson High School, and The Depot locations. For more information, contact Hutchinson Public Schools at 320-234-2603 or kristin.nelson@isd423.org.