The Southwest Initiative Foundation headquartered in Hutchinson has been named a lender for the Minnesota Emerging Entrepreneur Loan Program.
The program supports the growth of businesses owned and operated by minorities, people with low income, women, veterans and those with disabilities. The Department of Employment and Economic Development provides funding to a network of nonprofit lenders in order to distribute loans to startup and expanding businesses throughout Minnesota.
Information on the program can be found online at tinyurl.com/swifdeed. More information about SWIF can be found at swifoundation.org. SWIF can be reached at 800-594-9480.