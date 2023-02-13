Law enforcement officers seeking a stolen vehicle ended up pursuing a teenager over the McLeod County line earlier this month.
At 2:08 p.m. Feb. 1, Hutchinson police responded to a report at Walmart regarding a stolen vehicle. The victim alleged their 2021 Chevrolet Equinox had been stolen when it was parked near the entrance of the store.
According to the report, the victim said they were opening the passenger side door for their wife when a teenage male entered the driver's side of the vehicle and drove away with it.
A McLeod County Sheriff's deputy later discovered the vehicle traveling eastbound on State Highway 7 and attempted to stop it. The teenager reportedly failed to stop and continued eastbound at a "high rate of speed."
The pursuit ultimately ended in Carver County near the State Highway 7 and County Road 10 roundabout when the vehicle struck a deflation device. The suspect, a 16-year-old from Hutchinson, was taken into custody.
According to Hutchinson police, the teenager had, prior to the incident at Walmert, approached a woman at the Aldi parking lot. There, he allegedly attempted to grab her purse and demanded her car keys. She was able to escape, and fled to the store.
The juvenile has been charged with:
- felony attempted robbery,
- felony theft of a motor vehicle,
- felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor ehicle, and
- gross misdemeanor reckless driving.
The Lester Prairie Police Department and Carver County Sheriff's Office also assisted in the incident.