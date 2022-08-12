Pastor Shahram Hadian will speak about "The Great Pushback" at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Lake Marion Ballroom, 11331 State Highway 15, Brownton. Hadian will discuss the Great Reset, detail how Biblical prophecy is unfolding, and outline God's order for battle, as well as focus on building alternative systems for education, health freedom, food supply and more. A freewill offering will be accepted. Contact info@tilproject.com for more information.
