Three people were injured in a midday crash Monday in Renville County.
The Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 12:04 p.m. July 29 reporting a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Renville County Road 11 and Renville CountyRoad 20, approximately 12 miles northeast of Buffalo Lake in Boon Lake Township.
Responders on scene located a 2000 GMC Envoy driven by Lisa Kuperus, 55, and passenger Robert Kuperus, 66, both of Stewart. The second vehicle was a 2005 Cadillac Escalade driven by 73-year-old Kenneth Krumrey of Buffalo Lake.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the 2000 GMC Envoy was traveling north on County Road 20 and stopped at the intersection. The GMC Envoy entered the intersection and was struck by the Cadillac Escalade, which was traveling east on County Road 11.
All three individuals involved were treated at the scene before being transported to Hutchinson Health Hospital with serious, but no apparent life-threatening injuries. Both vehicles involved in the crash sustained heavy damage.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Buffalo Lake Police Department, Buffalo Lake Fire Department, Buffalo Lake Ambulance Service and Allina Health Emergency Medical Services.
The Renville County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.