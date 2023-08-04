87796591
Jupiterimages

Three people were injured in a midday crash Monday in Renville County.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 12:04 p.m. July 29 reporting a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Renville County Road 11 and Renville CountyRoad 20, approximately 12 miles northeast of Buffalo Lake in Boon Lake Township.

Tags