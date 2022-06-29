A 73-year-old Richmond motorist was injured in a three-vehicle collision this morning on U.S. Highway 212 near Glencoe.
Michael John Scully was driving a 2016 GMC Canyon when it collided with a 1999 Jeep Cherokee driven by Benjamin Lohse, 35, of Glencoe and a 2017 Ford F150 driven by Stephen Kozlowski, 72, of Hutchinson.
The Scully vehicle was westbound on 212, while the Lohse vehicle was eastbound. Kozlowski was traveling south on Morningside Drive. The three vehicles collided in the intersection of 212 and Morningside Drive.
Scully was transported to Glencoe Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Neither Lohse or Kozlowski were injured, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol.
All three motorists were wearing seat belts, the State Patrol reported.
Glencoe Police Department, Glencoe Fire Department, McLeod County Sheriff’s Office and Allina Ambulance also responded to the scene.