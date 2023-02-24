The 25th Annual Tim Orth Memorial Foundation basketball jamboree will be Saturday, April 1, at Glencoe High School gymnasium. The doors open at 4 p.m. with games beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Updated: February 24, 2023 @ 10:01 am
The 25th Annual Tim Orth Memorial Foundation basketball jamboree will be Saturday, April 1, at Glencoe High School gymnasium. The doors open at 4 p.m. with games beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Admission to the games is a free-will donation.
All past recipients (1999-2022) and their families are encouraged to attend to help TOMF celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Glencoe Event.
Male and female area high school senior athletes will play two basketball games. Other entertainment will include Hutch Tiger Special Olympics, Glencoe-Silver Lake dance line, Kelly’s Dance Academy, Touch of Grace Dance, Revolution Dance Center, All That Dance, ShortFuse Dancefit, GSL fifth and sixth grade choir, Hutchinson High School Key Club face painting, the Amazing Hoopsters, three-point shooting contests, slam dunk contest and more.
Proceeds (raffles, concessions, admission free will donations, silent auction and community donations) from this event will be given to:
To donate to the silent auction, contact Michelle Becker at 952-212-1511 or michellebecker@hotmail.com
Donations can also be mailed to Ralph Johnson 558 Juergens Road SW, Hutchinson, MN 55350 All checks should be made payable to TOMF. For more information go to www.timorthfoundation.org