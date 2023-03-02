Trinity Episcopal Church will offer a new Lenten Bible study series called Life Abundant on our Finite Planet: How Christians can choose a sustainable life of "enough" as an expression of love for God and neighbor. It will be offered at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the church.
The Rev. Kerri Meyer will facilitate the series on sustainable living as a path that honors God’s creation and shows love for neighbors, just as Jesus commanded. The gatherings will pair the practice of lectio divina (a way of reading scripture together carefully and open to the Holy Spirit) with short animated films from "The Story of Stuff Project." Creation Care is a core commitment of The Episcopal Church.
Each session will offer light refreshments and will end with a brief vespers worship service. All are welcome. The sessions include:
- March 8 - The Story of Bottled Water + Psalms and Acts
How does God bless us through the gift of water? How should we care for this gift?
- March 15 - The Story of Electronics, Luke 12:16-21
What are the spiritual costs of “more, newer, better”?
- March 22 - The Story of Plastics, Ecclesiastes 3
How does convenience defy the truth that everything has a season?
- March 29 - The Story of Solutions! Isaiah 43
What choices allow us to join in the new thing God is doing in our world?
Trinity is located on the square in Litchfield - the white church with the red doors. 3 East 4th Street. For more information, call 320-693-6035.