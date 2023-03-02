Trinity Episcopal Church will offer a new Lenten Bible study series called Life Abundant on our Finite Planet: How Christians can choose a sustainable life of "enough" as an expression of love for God and neighbor. It will be offered at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the church.

The Rev. Kerri Meyer will facilitate the series on sustainable living as a path that honors God’s creation and shows love for neighbors, just as Jesus commanded. The gatherings will pair the practice of lectio divina (a way of reading scripture together carefully and open to the Holy Spirit) with short animated films from "The Story of Stuff Project." Creation Care is a core commitment of The Episcopal Church.

