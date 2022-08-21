Two people died and three were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday on State Highway 7 near Silver Lake.
The State Patrol reported that at about 11 a.m. Thursday a crash was reported on Highway 7 near mile market 150 in Hale Township. According to the report, a westbound Ford Fusion driven by Wilmer Epsinoza Herrera, 25, of Montevideo crossed the center line and collided with a Ford Explorer driven by Marsha Angela Schmidt, 54.
Herrera died at the scene, as did a passenger in his vehicle, Fanny Ramirez Perez, 21, of Montevideo. Another passenger, Wilmer Osmani Espinoza-Ramirez Jr., 2, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center.
Schmidt and her passenger, Marcia Jean Schmidt, 55, of Willmar both suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Hutchinson Hospital for treatment.
Occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not involved in the crash, according to the State Patrol.
McLeod County Sheriff’s Office, Allina and Silver Lake Ambulance and Silver Lake Fire Department also responded to the scene.