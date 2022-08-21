Emergency lights

Two people died and three were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday on State Highway 7 near Silver Lake.

The State Patrol reported that at about 11 a.m. Thursday a crash was reported on Highway 7 near mile market 150 in Hale Township. According to the report, a westbound Ford Fusion driven by Wilmer Epsinoza Herrera, 25, of Montevideo crossed the center line and collided with a Ford Explorer driven by Marsha Angela Schmidt, 54.

