Emergency personnel responded to two fires last week in Meeker County.
The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a house fire at 5:38 p.m. Saturday in the 58000 block of 129th Street in Cedar Mills Township. Meeker County Deputies, Cosmos Fire Department, Hutchinson Fire Department, and Litchfield Fire Department responded to the scene. The home was a total loss and no injuries were reported. It is believed the fire started in the attic and was caused by electrical wires. The home is owned by Eva Miller, 94, of Cosmos.
A 2:40 a.m. Sunday the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a house fire in the 900 block of Sellards Drive in Dassel. Meeker County deputies, Dassel fire, and Cokato fire all responded to the scene. The home is owned by Jessica Gasta, 41, of Dassel. There were no injuries reported and the house received extensive damage.
The cause of the fire is unknown and the investigation into the cause remains open.