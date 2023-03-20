Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday morning on State Highway 7 west of Huthcinson.
According to a State Patrol report, Nicole Rene Merry of Hutchinson and Samual John Polimary of Maple Plain both were transported to Hutchinson Health hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The State Patrol reported the crash happened about 8:16 a.m. Friday near Nickel Avenue in Hassan Valley Township. Its report said Jakob Evan Thompson, 42, who was driving east in a Ford F350, tried to pass a Nissan Rogue driven by Merry, 43. Oncoming traffic prevented Thompson’s passing attempt, and the F350 could not stop due to the ice-covered roadway, and it rear-ended the Rogue. The collision forced the Rogue to collide with Polimary’s westbound Toyota Camry.
All drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the State Patrol.
Other agencies responding to the crash included McLeod County Sheriff’s Office, Hutchinson Police Department, Hutchinson Fire Department and Allina Ambulance.