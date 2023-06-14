Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening at the intersection of State Highway 15 and State Highway 7 in Hutchinson.
According to a State Patrol report, a 2012 Dodge Ram pulling a trailer, driven by Philip Tietje, 62, of Ceylon collided with a 2007 Chevrolet HHR driven by Robin Arias, 53, of Hutchinson.
Two passengers in the Arias vehicle, 55-year-old Danilo Arias and Danilo Enriquer Arias, 14, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Hutchinson Hospital emergency room for treatment.
Occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts, according to the State Patrol report, and alcohol was not listed as a factor in the crash.
Hutchinson Police, ambulance and North Air also responded to the scene.