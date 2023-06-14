Emergency lights

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening at the intersection of State Highway 15 and State Highway 7 in Hutchinson.

According to a State Patrol report, a 2012 Dodge Ram pulling a trailer, driven by Philip Tietje, 62, of Ceylon collided with a 2007 Chevrolet HHR driven by Robin Arias, 53, of Hutchinson.

