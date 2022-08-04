Two people were injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon on State Highway 7 in Hutchinson Township.
Minnesota State Patrol reported that Andrew Stroming, 23, of Hutchinson was traveling west on Highway 7 when his Jeep Liberty collided with an eastbound Volkswagen Golf driven by Glen Schaefer, 60, of Brownton.
Drivers of both vehicles were transported to separate hospitals, Stroming to Hutchinson Health, and Schaefer to Hennepin County Medical Center.
Bother drivers were wearing seatbelts, according to the State Patrol report, an alcohol was not involved.
Hutchinson Police, Hutchinson Fire and Ambulance and McLeod County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.