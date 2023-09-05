Emergency lights

Two people from Hutchinson were injured in a crash Sunday morning at the intersection of State Highway 15 and Edmonton Avenue.

According to a State Patrol report, Thomas Geral Kloss, 56, of Hutchinson was driving west on Edmonton Avenue in a Toyota Prius, and Richard James Vannurden, 47, of Stewart was driving south on Highway 15 in a Chevrolet Silverado when the vehicles collided in the intersection. The collision was reported at 11:35 a.m.

