Two people from Hutchinson were injured in a crash Sunday morning at the intersection of State Highway 15 and Edmonton Avenue.
According to a State Patrol report, Thomas Geral Kloss, 56, of Hutchinson was driving west on Edmonton Avenue in a Toyota Prius, and Richard James Vannurden, 47, of Stewart was driving south on Highway 15 in a Chevrolet Silverado when the vehicles collided in the intersection. The collision was reported at 11:35 a.m.
Betty Jodzio, 59, of Hutchinson, who was a passenger in the Kloss vehicle, sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to Hutchinson Hospital, according to the State Patrol. Kloss also was injured and transported to Hutchinson Hospital.
Vannurden was not injured in the crash.
Occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts, and alcohol was not involved in the crash, according to the State Patrol report.
Hutchinson Police and Fire departments, Hutchinson Ambulance and McLeod County Sheriff’s office assisted at the scene.