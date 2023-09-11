A 24-year-old Long Lake woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on State Highway 7 in Hale Township.
According to a report from the State Patrol, Ryan Christien Whitney of Long Lake was westbound on Highway 7 in a Kia Forte when the vehicle collided with a Nissan Murano driven by Kimberly Kay Block, 48, of Hutchinson. The report indicated Block was eastbound and attempting to turn south onto McLeod County Road 2 when the vehicles crashed in the intersection.