Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on State Highway 15 at 201st Street in Hutchinson Township.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2005 Buick Century driven by 19-year-old Cael Sterling-Richard Eystad of Hutchinson was rear-ended by a 2016 Ford Fusion driven by 20-year-old Kate Karlie Acker of Dassel.
Eystad’s vehicle was southbound on Highway 15, waiting for another vehicle to make a left turn into a private driveway when it was struck Acker’s vehicle, which was also southbound.
Both drivers suffered non-life threatening vehicles and were treated at Hutchinson Hospital.
McLeod County Sheriff’s Office, Hutchinson Fire Department and Allina Ambulance also responded to the scene.