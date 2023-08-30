A Winthrop man suffered life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle-automobile crash Aug 26 on State Highway 15 near Brownton.

According to the State Patrol, Lance Andrew Bennett, 63, and his passenger Debra Lee Bennett, 61, were riding a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Highway 15 near Division Street in Brownton when they collided with a southbound Jeep Cherokee driven by Michal Jean Clobes, 75, of Willmar.

