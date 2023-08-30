A Winthrop man suffered life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle-automobile crash Aug 26 on State Highway 15 near Brownton.
According to the State Patrol, Lance Andrew Bennett, 63, and his passenger Debra Lee Bennett, 61, were riding a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Highway 15 near Division Street in Brownton when they collided with a southbound Jeep Cherokee driven by Michal Jean Clobes, 75, of Willmar.
Lance Andrew suffered life-threatening injuries, and Debra Bennett had non-life threatening injuries. Both were transported to Hutchinson Health. Clobes was not injured.
Bennett Andrew was not wearing a helmet; Debra Bennett was, according to the State Patrol report.
In addition to the State Patrol, McLeod County Sheriff’s Office, Winthrop Police Department, Allina Health ambulance and Brownton Fire Department responded to the scene.