A three-vehicle crash east of Silver Lake injured two on June 30.
According to Minnesota State Patrol, a 2015 BMW 328 Sedan driven by Rachelle Magdalina Jacob, 44, of Excelsior was westbound on State Highway 7. A 2022 Toyota Highlander driven by Adam Matthew Baxter, 27, of Eagan was traveling eastbound at the time. A 2017 Honda Civic driven by Jack Motschenbacher, 18, of Corona, South Dakota was also westbound at the time. The BMW attempted to turn south at Dairy Avenue and all three vehicles collided.
Jacob's injuries were not life threatening. She was taken to Ridgeview Medical. Baxter was not injured. Motschenbacher's injuries were not life threatening. He was taken to North Memorial. Everyone was wearing a seatbelt.